Canada’s The Weather Network Installs Shotoku Camera Support

Canada’s leading provider of weather information services, The Weather Network, recently completed the successful installation and commissioning of a state-of-the-art IP-based camera control system from Shotoku Broadcast Systems.

The five-camera package combined legacy with new remote systems, and included Shotoku's lightweight TG-27 pan tilt heads mounted on TI-11 elevator pedestals. All five systems came under the control of the company's high performance TR-8B Joystick panel and used Shotoku's unique DigiPort IP network to replace legacy serial with modern, more flexible IP-based interfaces. The entire upgrade was carried out by The Weather Network staff assisted by a Shotoku engineer, and was installed into a live, working studio without disruption.