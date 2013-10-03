Camera Corps Q-Ball covers diving event

Camera Corps Q-Ball remotely controlled pan/tilt/zoom equipment recently provided dynamic coverage of the Boston leg of the 2013 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

When the event was held in Boston, it drew more than 25,000 spectators who watched the action from the only “urban cliff” diving platform in the series. A Q-Ball was mounted at the extreme edge of the platform that resided on the Institute of Contemporary Art roof 90ft above Boston Harbor. Q-Ball supplied close-up coverage of the divers to the home audience in full HD.

As one of the most physically demanding sports, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series invites the best high divers in the world to launch themselves from a platform eight stories above the water.

Pan/tilt/zoom commands from a Camera Corps PTZF joystick-based control unit are sent to the Q-Ball via a two-way optical link from the Red Bull Production facilities, which in turn receive broadcast-quality 1080i high-definition video. The operators were able to follow all the diving action, from the approach and takeoff to the dive and entry into the water, with no tracking problems.