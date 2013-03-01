Australian News Channel automates newscasts of four channels

Australian News Channel (ANC) is equipping its SKY NEWS NATIONAL, SKY NEWS BUSINESS, SKY NEWS WEATHER, and SKY NEWS New Zealand control rooms with Mosartnewscast automation.

The deployment software includes the installation of four systems, three for Sydney, Australia and the fourth for Auckland, New Zealand. All four of the SKY NEWS production control rooms are located in Sydney, with links to studio centers in Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland for remote production.

"We pride ourselves on adopting new technologies that allow us to provide an unrivalled service to more Australians and New Zealanders," said ANC CEO Angelos Frangopoulos.

Mosart automation is designed to meet the requirements of up-to-the-minute live news, sports, weather, talk shows and bulletins. The system accepts inputs from leading newsroom computer systems and works with broadcast systems and devices to give operators efficient control, as well as the time and flexibility they need to add the human touch to their broadcasts.

The ANC installation enables the production of multiple services for multiple channels out of multiple Mosart control rooms. While SKY NEWS, Australia and the SKY NEWS BUSINESS and SKY NEWS WEATHER channels will be produced entirely out of Sydney facilities, news production for New Zealand will be managed by journalists based in New Zealand. The Mosart automation system and all broadcast equipment located in Sydney will be accessible to New Zealand editorial staff — 1337mi away — through a local Mosart user interface. As a result, all four SKY NEWS channels can collaborate more efficiently in delivering a consistent, high-quality 24-hour news product.