Audiovox Unveils New Dyle Mobile TV Receiver

Audiovox released a new mobile DTV receiver last week that should work with all recent Android and iOS devices. The Dyle mobile DTV receiver, which was designed by Siano, works as a Wi-Fi hotspot. Once an Android or iOS device connected to the receiver, mobile DTV programming can be viewed using an Audiovox/Dyle application. The Audiovox receiver does not draw power from the phone or tablet. It has its own rechargeable battery and should work for up to four hours. It’s charged via a micro-USB connector, allowing easy connections from any USB port or power supply, including external power packs.



“The addition of the Audiovox accessory marks a pivotal point for Dyle by offering an exceptionally revolutionary product for mobile television,” said Erik Moreno, co-general manager of the Mobile Content Venture (MCV). “We look forward to continuing to expand our network footprint and ability to deliver service to a wider consumer audience of iOS and Android users.”



Salil Dalvi, co-general manager of MCV, added: “We are excited about this close collaboration with Audiovox and Siano. Perfect for both at home and on the go users, the wireless receiver is an exciting step forward for the mobile television industry in providing an innovative option for watching live programming across multiple devices and platforms.”



Alon Ironi, CEO of Siano, said: “We are impressed by Audiovox and Dyle mobile TV’s strong commitment to bringing high-end digital TV content to U.S. consumers. The ATSC-MH signal is already broadcast in dozens of U.S. cities, and attractive content is continually being added. We are confident that our partnership with Audiovox and MCV portends a bright future for mobile TV in the U.S.”



I know that Siano has worked hard to optimize the performance of this receiver. I tested a prototype earlier this year in New York City and on an Amtrak train from New York City to Washington, D.C. It worked flawlessly with my inexpensive Pipo S2 8-inch dual core tablet, as well as with an iPad. The performance was the best I've seen from any Dyle receiver.



New York City testing took place at locations ranging from Battery Park to the northern end of the A-line at 207th street in Manhattan, and also numerous locations in Brooklyn and Queens. It was very difficult to find an outdoor location where it couldn't pick up the NBC and Telemundo TV stations. I found that it also worked great in many indoor locations (Grand Central Station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and main NYC Apple Store to name a few).



On the Amtrak route it worked it worked a bit further from the transmitters in New York and Philadelphia than other receivers I've tried, with the expected performance dropouts experienced in low spots and heavily forested areas. The receiver has a short antenna, but in most locations position isn't critical. In strong signal areas it worked well even when fully collapsed and folded next to the unit.



The Audiovox Dyle Mobile DTV receiver is about the same size as a Mi-Fi hotspot--small enough to easily fit in a shirt or coat pocket or in a purse or backpack.



The Audiovox Dyle Mobile DTV receiver is available on Amazon for $99.99. On Oct, 13, the site showed 15 in stock with more on the way.



For more information see the Dyle TV news release and check the Dyle TV coverage map to see the mobile DTV channels available in your area.