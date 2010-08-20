Audio Precision enables SPL testing of earphones

Test and measurement specialist Audio Precision has released a software utility that automates testing of headphones and earphones used with portable audio players. The utility, which runs exclusively on Audio Precision's APx Series analyzers, automates the measurements required by British Standard/European Norm 50332 Parts 1 and 2.



AP has published an accompanying document, downloadable as a PDF file. Technote 107 is titled "Measuring the Sound Pressure Level of Portable Audio Player Headphones with APx Audio Analyzers" and describes in detail how to use the utility to conduct the tests specified in the standard.



According to Audio Precision distributor Man Li of AP Technology in China, the new utility will save manufacturers hundreds of hours of development time and "reduce the possibility of costly mistakes in their testing programs."



The standard requires a special program simulation noise test signal and a test fixture known as a head and torso simulator (HATS). Sound pressure levels measured in the ear simulators of the HATS must be corrected to free field response and then A-weighted and averaged.



The automated software utility was written for users of APx Series audio analyzers. APx is a next-generation platform with several models including the high-performance APx525, the multichannel APx585 and the low-cost APx515 optimized for production tests. All APx models use the same software and feature one-click automation, award-winning UI and automated reporting. Each APx analyzer comes with an ISO:17025 accredited calibration and three-year warranty.

