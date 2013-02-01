Antennas Direct Announces Wide Beamwidth/High-Gain Antenna

Antennas Direct has a new multidirectional antenna– and if you accept the claims in their press release it looks impressive.



The company says the new DB8e antenna has a gain of 17.4 dB and a pickup range of more than 70 miles. It’s not an omnidirectional antenna, but can be turned 360 degrees to pick up signals from any direction.



Technical data is available on Google Docs through a link on the DB8e Extended Long Range Outdoor HDTV antenna website. Gain and beamwidth range from 14.7 dB and 24.5 degrees at TV Channel 14, to 17.4 dB and 16.3 degrees at Channel 51. There’s no data on how well the antenna performs on high-band VHF frequencies.



The new model doesn't include a rotor, but the specs state that specially designed brackets allow it to rotate within a 360 degree loop. The photos show two four-bay antennas mounted side-by-side, with each pointing about 30 degrees off center.



“The DB8e is truly the first of its kind,” said Richard Schneider, president of Antennas Direct. “It will allow people living in challenging markets to target transmitting towers from multiple directions. Once again we have designed an antenna that will solve a problem that other antenna manufacturers have not been able to crack, without sacrificing signal strength. With the addition of the DB8e to our stable of products, we now offer an OTA solution for even the most challenging environments.”



The Antennas Direct website indicates a $200 price tag for the DB8e carries and information that it should be shipping on or about Feb. 18.



