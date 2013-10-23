700MHz broadband spectrum rules on FCC open meeting agenda

The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to consider a Second Report & Order regarding technical rules for 700MHz broadband spectrum licensed to first responders at its next open meeting Oct. 28 in Washington, D.C.

The item is among three on the agenda for the first open meeting of the commissioners since the partial shutdown of the Federal government. The other two include items related to rural long-distance calls and commercial spectrum requests for waiver and extension of lower 700MHz interim construction benchmark deadlines.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. ET. It also will be available from the FCC Live Web page.