2015 CES: Qualcomm, Ericsson Show Shorter Wavelength, Faster Data Solutions

Ericsson's exhibit in the central hall focused on the Internet of Things and increased wireless speeds. One wall highlighted their “5G” research capable of provide over 4 Gbps of data using spectrum at 15 GHz. Talking with one of the Ericsson engineers, he said they expected to have reasonably sized 5G user equipment by 2017 (the lab unit in their photo was the size of a Dalek) with commercial availability by 2020. This amount of bandwidth, if widely available and low cost, could have a huge impact not only for over-the-air broadcasting but for cable TV as well.

Qualcomm showed unlicensed LTE technology using 5 GHz Wi-Fi spectrum. This promises greater data rates and lower cost for wireless carriers. Qualcomm had some of the small modules for IEEE 801.11ad “WiGig” at 60 GHz on display. They use multiple antennas to provide beam-forming and extremely high data rates.

I previously wrote about “TM Technologies.” The company had a booth in the Sands Expo center with a sign saying, “Transpositional Modulation – It Changes Everything – Say Goodbye to your Bandwidth Limit.” I would have liked to learn more about it. I checked the booth several times on Thursday, but the only people I found were taking advantage of the booth's chairs to rest and, in one case, a woman taking advantage of this found CES space to sell small gadgets out of her purse!