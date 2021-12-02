The Growth Recipe for OTT Services

From computers and phones to TV and social media, entertainment options abound everywhere. Streaming services have certainly experienced explosive growth since the beginning of the pandemic. Research on the over-the-top (OTT) market varies but the numbers across the board are both impressive and enticing.

Research Dive , for instance, has the global OTT market growing at a 19.1% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) and generating revenues upward of $440 million from 2019–2026 alone. And Allied Market Research valued the global OTT market at nearly $122 billion in 2019 and now projects it to reach over $1 trillion by 2027 with a CAGR of 29.4%.

It’s little wonder brands are so eager to get into the streaming game and develop their own OTT solutions. All that opportunity can be a recipe for failure or success—it just depends on how the content creators plan to stand out from the crowd.

Recipe for Failure

Jumping into the OTT world of content management without a proper business plan is a recipe for failure. The companies that struggle to grow typically make one or more of the following streaming mistakes:

Not diversifying content: The OTT market already has its superstars in household names like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Brands that try to emulate these companies and do everything from day one are guaranteed to fail. OTT services should not offer the same content other streaming providers already do.

Recipe for Success

The good news for content companies is there are concrete steps they can take to stand out in today’s crowded OTT market and build successful streaming platforms. The recipe for success has four critical parts:

Create and leverage unique content: For an OTT solution to succeed, the creator has to carve out a niche for their content and master it. This means offering content that is unique, exclusive and fresh – preferably to a big market. For example, MyOutdoorTV.com is regarded as the "Netflix of the outdoor world," because it is focused specifically on outdoor and adventure activities, like hunting, fishing and camping. Again, more of what other streaming platforms already offer won’t work. The successful companies offer content nobody else has and when they’ve mastered that, they continue creating and refine their offerings to keep audiences coming back for more. Personalization and easy search capabilities are key as artificial intelligence can illustrate what viewers care about. TikTok is the best example of mastering unique, personalized content. The social media platform became wildly successful on short-form videos because it offered story creators a new opportunity to express themselves. A good rule of thumb is to create around 250 hours of new content and then launch something new on the OTT solution every week. Creators who are pushing TV channels should also look to video on demand (VOD) to leverage existing content they already have.

Companies today get the importance of content—most know how to create it and some even know how to market it. Where brands stumble is in growing their businesses and staying ahead of the competition. Global demand for streaming services is only increasing. Now more than ever, OTT solutions need a roadmap to success—a recipe for growth.