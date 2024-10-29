Taking Action Against Piracy at the CDN Level

TV piracy is nothing new and has been an industry problem since the establishment of the first pay-TV services. Initial growth in cable and satellite TV was mirrored by equal and opposite growth in an illegal content industry, with pirates looking to undermine the Smart Card-based conditional access systems then used to encrypt the broadcast signal.

As the industry has moved to digital, the piracy problem has increased each step of the way. Widespread penetration of the internet and broadband services led to a growth in peer-to-peer networks and the introduction of piracy to the mainstream via technology such as BitTorrent. The introduction of streaming options from broadcasters, and especially the presence of sports on live streaming services, made a move to live streaming piracy possible and extremely profitable.

Organized crime got involved, and it is now possible for consumers to access incredibly sophisticated pirate services via special devices or widely accessible websites. For all intents and purposes, these offer the same features and functions as legitimate broadcasters. Indeed, it is possible that some consumers might not even realize they are hooked up to illegal services.

An Expensive Worry

The figures involved are deeply concerning for an industry that needs to protect its revenues and investment in content at all costs. TV piracy is by far the most popular form of digital theft, representing 48% of all access to infringing sites, according to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Movies and music, the latter long the unwanted poster boy for pirated content, only account for 11% and 6%, respectively.

Putting some real-world implications on these numbers, analyst Kearney estimates that online video-content piracy will lose the global media sector $75 billion per year. Even worse, this figure is projected to reach $125 billion by 2028, representing an annual growth rate of nearly 11%. The U.S. is the worst infringer, accounting for 11% of all video piracy demand thanks to what Kearney says is a potent combination of high penetration of super-fast broadband, widespread access to computers and devices, a large population culturally focused on Hollywood and less-effective enforcement legislation.

So what can media companies do? How can they shore up the gaps in their chain to make sure there are no egress points where pirates can inveigle their way in and steal valuable content? After all, once it’s gone, it’s gone.

One of the key ways broadcasters can fight back is by taking control of the chain. This is, of course, far more complex than before. Even niche broadcasters are delivering content to various content platforms simultaneously. That means it is important to invest in a safe content delivery network (CDN) architecture, as the CDN is the common touchpoint between the broadcaster and the end consumer.

An optimized CDN architecture splits the network into a session-control layer and a delivery layer. Following this, the control plane can be enhanced with additional features such as in-stream switching of HTTP ABR (adaptive bit-rate streaming) segments and a built-in server-side QoE (quality of experience) monitoring function to adjust quality in real time via the routing of fragments. This is the approach we have taken with our CDN Director, which provides users with enhanced visibility of every request that hits the CDN at any given time, making it easier to deny access.

This feature uses common access tokens, which show that customer requests come from a broadcaster’s own authorized back-end layer and not from outside agents (i.e., pirates).

As an interesting data point on what can be achieved with this approach, Telenor Sweden says that utilizing this system enables it to stop from 150,000 to 200,000 invalid requests to access its streaming-server resources every day. This is a significant roadblock to pirate activities, especially as pirates look to become more technically sophisticated and insert hooks into the CDN infrastructure itself.

Securing the CDN is, of course, not the only action that broadcasters can take, nor the only one they should take. Effective antipiracy action requires a holistic approach that permeates everything a company does. But one of the advantages being able to more closely interrogate the CDN confers is that the QoE monitoring required to rebuff pirate attempts also enables operators to boost peak performance, adjust streaming capacity and keep services running smoothly even during high demand.

That saves operators money and boosts the company-wide return on its antipiracy investment. This is a key point. Despite all the evidence pointing to antipiracy efforts being extremely effective at protecting revenues, C-level buy-in can sometimes prove to be elusive in times of economic uncertainty. To be able to present an effective antipiracy action that looks to reverse some of the trends identified by EUIPO, Kearny and others—and, at the same time, drives further efficiencies in the costs of operating a CDN—makes a compelling argument.