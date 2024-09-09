Digital Democracy: The Role of Cloud Production in Transforming Election Coverage

During the last U.S. general election in 2020, remote production was starting to gain momentum in sports broadcasting but had yet to become prominent in other TV segments. Cloud-based production was still in its early stages.

Fast forward to today, and the technology has advanced rapidly. What was once considered groundbreaking has now become standard practice, and this election cycle will see cloud-based production utilized on an unprecedented scale. The impact of these technological advancements means that coverage of this year’s election cycle – including numerous federal, state, and local elections across the country – will be more extensive, inclusive, and thorough than ever before.

Remote Production and Connectivity

Election coverage is distinct from other live media due to the often-remote nature of interviews and productions. Establishing connectivity from diverse locations – such as politicians attending a factory opening in Michigan, an agricultural farm in Iowa, or a local debate in California – is crucial. Broadcasters and operators are increasingly leveraging bonded cellular and cloud-based production technologies to capture and deliver these feeds where needed.

The flexibility of these technologies ensures that no location is too remote. This connectivity enables real-time broadcasting from virtually any part of the United States, ensuring that every voice is heard and every perspective is covered. This marks a significant improvement from past election cycles, where logistical challenges often limited extensive coverage to more accessible areas.

The cloud enables smaller media entities and influencers to rapidly produce and generate election content, even using a phone as a camera feeding signals to a cloud-based production platform."

Additionally, cloud-based production offers unmatched scalability and flexibility. Production teams can quickly adapt to the fast-paced nature of election coverage, responding in real-time to breaking news, unexpected events, or changing circumstances. This allows broadcasters to provide continuous, up-to-the-minute coverage without the constraints of physical infrastructure.

The ability to rapidly deploy resources and integrate various media formats – from live video feeds to social media updates – creates a richer, more interactive viewer experience. This enhances the depth and breadth of election coverage and increases audience engagement and participation, making the entire process more dynamic and inclusive.

Empowering Smaller Media and Citizen Journalists

A key aspect of this year’s election cycle will be the involvement of smaller media outlets, citizen journalists, and social media influencers in reporting, commentating, and influencing voters – especially younger generations. Political parties are increasingly recognizing the power of these platforms, with dedicated teams working to promote positive messages about their candidates on TikTok and Instagram.

The cloud enables smaller media entities and influencers to rapidly produce and generate election content, even using a phone as a camera feeding signals to a cloud-based production platform. This approach significantly reduces production costs, making it affordable to create high-quality productions. Smaller news operations and citizen journalists can produce broadcast-quality content for less than $100 per hour.

This shift fundamentally changes the economics of election coverage. Voters can view, share, and engage with a broader spectrum of political voices and commentators than ever before. The democratization of production technology ensures that not only major players but also smaller, independent voices can participate in and shape the election narrative.

The Impact of Cloud-Based Production on Election Coverage

Whether it’s a national election, a state referendum, a local council race, or a political debate, cloud-based production services offer the versatility and efficiency needed to meet diverse broadcasting requirements. Cloud video services provide an end-to-end solution that includes remote IP video production, clipping and editing, and transmission. These services enable broadcasters to produce and deliver broadcast-quality live programming to and from anywhere in the world, including near-real-time social media highlights.

For production, cloud-based platforms handle all aspects of the workflow, from editing and graphics creation to communications and talk-back. This cloud-based production-as-a-service model gives content producers the flexibility to use their crew or rely on external providers to supply experienced operators who can deliver high-quality programming.

As more viewers follow election events via social media, cloud platforms offer clipping and editing tools to create and post event highlights as they happen. For instance, during a national election night, social media teams can clip and edit key moments from candidate speeches, exit poll announcements, and voter reactions in real time, ensuring that the most engaging content reaches the audience immediately.

The cloud’s transmission capability provides IP delivery of feeds from any location to multiple destinations via the internet, ensuring high-quality transmission that can support HD and UHD broadcasts. For events in remote locations with limited internet access, cloud-based transmission can be supported with bonded cellular services for either the primary feed or as a backup, leveraging 5G where available.

The comprehensive range of capabilities and flexibility offered by cloud-based production platforms give political event producers unmatched agility. They offer broadcast-quality production, highlight creation, and delivery not only for live national and regional elections but also for streaming political debates, town hall meetings, and press briefings. This technology complements existing remote production and delivery services, allowing content producers to choose the level of service they need to effectively cover the political landscape.

Cloud-based production is revolutionizing election coverage, providing the tools necessary for comprehensive, high-quality broadcasts that can engage audiences across multiple platforms. As technological innovation continues to accelerate, the role of cloud production in election coverage will become even more integral.

A New Era for Election Broadcasting

The rapid evolution of production technology has made this year’s election cycle coverage more expansive and inclusive than ever before. With the rise of cloud-based production, even the most remote locations can be brought into the conversation, and a diverse array of voices can be heard. Smaller media outlets and citizen journalists now have the tools to produce high-quality content at a fraction of the cost, ensuring a broader spectrum of political discourse.

Looking ahead, the role of innovative platforms will be crucial in shaping the future of broadcasting. By democratizing access to high-quality production tools, these technologies are not only enhancing election coverage but also paving the way for a more inclusive and representative media landscape. The future of election broadcasting is here, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.