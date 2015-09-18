Zeiss VR Headgear Gets Google App Compatible

OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY—Zeiss announced support of the open-source Google Viewer Profile for its Zeiss VR One virtual reality headset. The Zeiss VR One, shipping since late 2014, is an upgradeable, wireless smartphone VR headset with a tray system that allows it to be used with a variety of Android and iOS smartphones from 4.7 to 5.2 inches in size.



As a result of collaboration between Google and Zeiss, Zeiss VR One owners can now use any apps developed for Google Cardboard, to play them as if they are optimized for the Zeiss VR One. This is accomplished by scanning a special new Zeiss VR One, Google Viewer Profile QR code to their smartphone. When scanned, this code automatically optimizes the Google Cardboard apps' image and head-tracking for the Zeiss VR One. The Zeiss VR One, GVP QR code is available for free download and is included with all new Zeiss VR One units purchased.



Besides optimizing Google Cardboard apps for the Zeiss VR One, this GVP QR code simplifies work for app developers. Developers can now create apps with the widely used Google Cardboard SDK to include pre-distortion, head-tracking and support for multiple headsets, including Google Cardboard and the Zeiss VR One, without needing to produce separate apps for different headsets.





