YouTube Streamed on TV By 120M People in December

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube is growing its presence on TVs, as the video platform has shared that more and more people are streaming YouTube content on their connected TVs. Last December, YouTube reports that more than 120 million people in the U.S. streamed YouTube or YouTube TV on their TV screens.

YouTube says that while mobile still makes up its largest percentage of how its content is consumed, the TV screen has become its fastest growing viewing experience. The 120 million people tallied in December is up from the 100 million per month YouTube reported on in June 2020.

Additional details shared by YouTube include that younger viewers prefer to watch YouTube on a TV screen; also, December saw a quarter of logged-in YouTube CTV viewers in the U.S. watch content almost exclusively on the TV screen.

The move toward watching YouTube on TV screens is also impacting advertising, YouTube shared. As a result, for the 2021/2022 upfront season in the U.S., advertisers will be able to measure their YouTube CTV campaigns with Nielsen. YouTube also reported that 41% of all ad-supported streaming watch time in the U.S. happens on YouTube.