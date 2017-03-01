YouTube Makes Virtual MVPD Play

SAN BRUNO, CALIF.—YouTube is entering the virtual MVPD arena with the launch of YouTube TV later this year. The new service will feature 40 channels of cable networks including ESPN, FX and USA Networks, as well as broadcast networks CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC, and access to original YouTube Red content. This will be a no-contract service that will target millennials and be available for $35 a month.

