YouTube Introduces ‘Breaking News’ Feed

SAN BRUNO, CALIF.—YouTube has launched a new ‘breaking news’ feed on both its home page and mobile apps.

The new section, which launched on Friday, Aug. 18, appears in a similar way to a recommended channel on the site’s homepage and as a scrollable carousel on the mobile app.

The section is filled with stories from recognized news outlets on the current affairs in the user’s part of the world. If the user isn’t interested, they can dismiss the breaking news bar.

It’s not yet known whether Google is populating the section via an algorithm or whether it will hire a team of editors to curate the news.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.