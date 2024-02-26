Xperi Signs Up Four U.S. Telcos for TiVo Broadband

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi announced today that its TiVo subsidiary has signed up its first four U.S. telco providers for its new TiVo Broadband, which was launched at the 2024 CES last month and is specifically tailored for operators' broadband-only customers.

Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge Communications and Bluepeak are among the first to offer TiVo Broadband to their subscribers, the company announced (Buckeye, Blue Stream and Bluepeak already offer TiVo's cloud-based Express TV app). Subscribers seeking a managed streaming environment can use TiVo Broadband on Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1 and FUSE 4K stick.

Xperi says its TiVo Broadband is optimized for its TiVo IPTV Platforms, which allows operators to enhance the streaming video experience for their broadband-only customers across a range of devices. In addition, TiVo Broadband delivers premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), TiVo’s Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) content network TiVo+, and customer-specific linear channels to an operator’s broadband-only customer base.

“Broadband providers have unique opportunities to harness the popularity of streaming to expand into new branded entertainment services,” said Greg Ireland, IDC’s Future Consumer research director. “A robust entertainment experience platform running on a connected device offers broadband providers a way to deliver a rich variety of streaming services to customers.”

“We have continued to build upon our commitment to provide our customers with the best, most cost-effective video consumption service, making the implementation of TiVo Broadband an obvious choice for us,” said Geoff Shook, president and general manager at Buckeye Broadband. “We believe the TiVo Broadband service will provide a meaningful alternative programming source for our customers as we continue to innovate and offer complementary solutions that ease programming issues.”

In addition to the enhanced user interface, easy access to streaming libraries, improved integration with existing broadband systems and faster deployment, TiVo Broadband also includes includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 free ad-supported channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide.

“Embracing the era of connectivity, we are enhancing the streaming video experience for broadband-only customers in new ways, across a full range of devices,” said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president, global sales at TiVo. “TiVo Broadband is an ally for operators seeking to advance their offerings to bring consumers to the content they love faster. The commitment of four operators, since the initial launch in January, shows a strong endorsement of our partners and their confidence in our ability to deliver and support innovation.”