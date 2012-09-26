XOR Media Deploys New Storage Platform for MTV Oy

GREENVILLE, N.H.—: XOR Media announced that Finnish commercial television station MTV Oy (MTV3) chose XOR for its mixed play-to-air and production storage infrastructure. The new MTV Oy play-to-air and production setup utilizes the XOR Universal MediaLibrary storage and XOR MediaClient software codecs servers.



XOR technologies replaced MTV Oy’s 10-year-old multi-vendor server system, which had reached its storage operational limit. The broadcaster also experienced challenges in the complexity of having separate SD/HD servers and in repurposing content for new viewing platforms. MTV Oy needed to redesign their ingest, production, and play-to-air architecture to keep up with new broadcasting demands; yet they need to minimize changes in their already reliable workflow.



To delimit MTV Oy’s storage infrastructure, XOR Media deployed the Universal MediaLibrary storage system, each of the two nodes with a massive capacity of 144 TB, located separately with a distance of 7 km between them. In MTV Oy, one UML node serves as ingest/playout while the other as production storage. The UMLs are mirrored to act as each other’s backup systems, resulting in a simplified and fully redundant architecture.



Eight XOR MediaClient 8200 (MCL 8200) software codec servers are connected to both UMLs to support the 30-input and 42-output channel requirement, with HD playout and SD up conversion. In the present configuration, the MCL 8200 features a new multipath functionality that allows the playback decoder to stream clips from either the primary or the secondary UML in a fully automated manner.



