WYES Monitoring With Plura Broadcast



New Orleans PBS member station WYES-TV is now using Plura Broadcast video monitors in is control room and edit station operations. The station purchased Plura’s PBM-224-3G 24-inch models for program and preview monitoring, and are also using them for camera shading.



“We are pleased that WYES has decided to come back to Plura for monitors for the station’s critical monitoring applications,” said Ray Kalo, Plura’s president and CEO. “This reaffirms their satisfaction with the quality of our monitors. We look forward to continuing our mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with WYES.”



WYES is the parent company of YES Productions, which operates a mobile video production business. The operation is also using Plura PBM-124 video monitors in one of its video trucks.



