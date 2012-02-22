WXEL Enhances Florida Facilities With NVerzion



SALT LAKE CITY: NVerzion said that PBS member station WXEL-TV42 in Boynton Beach, Fla., has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NVerzion technology for automated master control operations for the station's main channel, 42.1. The NVerzion technology enables WXEL-TV42 to reap the benefits of a more reliable, efficient, and streamlined tapeless workflow.



NVerzion’s suite of automation software including NControlMC, NGest, NTime, NPoint, and NView was installed along with a Utah Scientific HD master control switcher/router and a SeaChange HD video server. Since much of WXEL’s past programming was recorded on tape, the earlier system ingested daily play logs from the Myers Pro Track system.



With the new NVerzion automation system in place, the station now works in conjunction with the latest BXF technology and traffic communications solution from Myers Information Systems, which enables direct file transfer of logs to the NControl transmission playlists for seamless, on-air scheduling. NControl uses built-in features to interface with the master control switcher across a serial connection to fire relays and trigger different switches in order to control the master control switcher's activities, while also managing and airing the program content.



Using the NVerzion technology, the station’s operators now simply record programming into the Video Server with NGest, and arrange record times for network feeds in both HD and SD into the Video Server with NTime. WXEL is also tapping into the powerful capabilities of the NPoint software, which allows operators to trim clips once they are ingested into the video server. Finally, the deployed NView database viewer provides station operators with easy and direct access to detailed information associated with each clip.



