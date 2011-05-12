WTVision highlights on-air graphics for news, sports, 3-D

At the 2011 NAB Show, wTVision featured its Channel Maker, Studio CG and 3-D stereoscopic on-air graphics solutions.

Channel Maker is an automation and playout system designed to manage 24/7 TV channels. This software can also include an advertising management tool to automate advertising insertion on existing channels.

Making its debut at the convention, Studio CG is on-air graphics playout software for newscast-formatted shows. Studio CG is particularly appropriate for news, financial and sports studio applications. It provides on-air graphics features, such as tickers and lower-third and over-the-shoulder graphics, and provides a user-friendly interface.

The company also featured its 3-D stereoscopic on-air graphics with a special focus on soccer, basketball and American football.