WTTW Adopts Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS. AND CHICAGO—WTTW, Chicago’s flagship PBS station, has deployed the Avid MediaCentral platform, which promotes the company’s Avid Everywhere cloud-based production concept.

WTTW, one of the top producers of local television content in the country, recently took steps to upgrade its linear, tape-based production workflow by leveraging solutions from Avid's Artist Suite, Media Suite, and Storage Suite, all built upon the MediaCentral Platform. This allows the station to increase the amount of content it distributes with greater speed and efficiency. To enhance collaboration between media professionals across the entire public television organization, WTTW has also deployed Media Composer|Cloud, part of the Avid Artist Suite. With the new system in place, contributors can now access media remotely, make edits, and check projects in for approval, allowing WTTW to keep production going continually without stopping to re-conform media.

"The Avid Everywhere vision for the future of the media industry falls perfectly in line with our goals for WTTW," stated Mark Jahnke, vice president and chief technology officer at WTTW. "The Avid MediaCentral Platform is helping us to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and raise the level of quality we are able to produce. It speeds up our workflow by 40 percent, which really impacts our ability to do more. We can now manage, produce and distribute media much faster than before."

