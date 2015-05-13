WTAT-TV Upgrades From SD to HD, Adds NVerzion’s CLASS

SALT LAKE CITY – NVerzion’s Component Level Automation System Solutions was part of a recent infrastructure update with the FOX-affiliated TV station in Charleston, S.C., WTAT-TV. This upgrade for WTAT-TV transitioned the station's infrastructure from analog to digital and SD to HD and inserted the CLASS platform to control the station’s master control and playout operations.

WTAT-TV utilizes CLASS to control third-party equipment and manage the processing and playout of file-based content received from content delivery systems like Pathfire, PitchBlue, On the Spot Media and DG Systems. The CLASS also offers a variety of hardware and software components, including NPoint, which WTAT uses for multisegmented video clips for commercial insertion, trimming, previewing or editing.

The Salt Lake City based provider of digital broadcast automation tools allows for easy upgrades and the support of additional channels or subchannels.