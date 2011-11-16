WRWR-TV 38 automates with Etere

WRWR-TV 38 based in Warner Robins, GA, has installed an Etere Automation and Air Sales Lite system. The station is locally owned and operated by Georgia Eagle Media.

The Etere system at WRWR is comprised of: scheduling and schedule management, automated and manual ingest, quality control, and backup management module. The automation controls a four-channel Harris Nexio server, two VTRs for ingest and a signal router. The station uses Etere Air Sales Lite to schedule commercials.