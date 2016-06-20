WRAL Expands OTT App Offerings

RALEIGH, N.C.—WRAL is offering its viewers more opportunities to stream live newscasts, events and other on-demand content by announcing it has upgraded its OTT Roku app and adding its first app to Amazon Fire TV.

These new versions of WRAL’s app adds additional content than just live newscasts, including Carolina Railhawks soccer games, legislative hearings and trials, weather forecasts, DualDoppler 5000 radar, WRAL documentaries, Tar Heel Traveler and Restaurant Ratings. WRAL’s OTT apps are feed-based, allowing for content updates as video is published. It is also integrated with Google’s DoubleClick for Publishers to work with video ads.

WRAL says that future updates will incorporate search functionality in addition to more streaming content.

The broadcaster also announced that it will launch its app on Apple TV later in the summer.