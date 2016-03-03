WPSD Selects VidOvation Bonded Cellular Transmitter

IRVINE, CALIF.—The NBC affiliate station in Paducah, Ky., WSPD, recently added VidOvation’s AVIWEST DMNG Pro 180 3G/4G bonded cellular video transmission system. With the portable camera-mounted device WPSD news teams are able to transmit live video from the field without the need for microwave equipment.

WPSD reporter Mychaela Brunner and Photographer Chad Darnall at the Paducah riverfront, covering rising river levels with AVIWEST DMNG PRO from VidOvation.

The AVIWEST DMNG Pro features eight embedded 3G/4G modems, allowing it bond combinations of network interfaces, including local cellular and Wi-Fi networks, Ethernet and satellite for video transmission links. The DMNG Pro comes with a built-in custom antenna array, but WSPD has also announced it is adding two AVIWEST QUAD external antenna units, which combine eight wideband antennas for faster network acquisition and strong signal resilience when the DMNG Pro is used inside a vehicle.

The broadcaster also deployed the AVIWEST DMNG App iOS to its news team, allowing team members to transmit video content from their iOS-based smartphones.

WSPD then receives the live video feeds in its studio through an AVIWEST DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder and distribution platform and then delivers the feeds to master control for the live broadcast. The studio also utilizes the AVIWEST DMNG Manager for control of all DMNG Pro and DMNG App transmissions with a single interface.

VidOvation is a manufacturer of video, audio and data communication systems with its headquarters in Irvine, Calif.