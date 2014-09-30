WorldNow Announces Twitter Player Cards

NEW YORK—WorldNow launched Twitter Player Cards, a new feature that allows videos to display in line with a user’s Twitter newsfeed. In tandem, WorldNow has also released Social Connect, its integration with social media log-ins to link individual social profiles to bylines.



By having a network of sites covering 91 percent of U.S. households, WorldNow has been able to track industry trends and develop features that leverage the enormous impact social platforms have on news and media consumption. In the past eight months, WorldNow said it has released more than nine projects focused on enhancing its unmatched socialization and discoverability technology. Since January, WorldNow’s media sites have increased inbound traffic from Facebook by 80 percent and Twitter by 32 [ercemt.