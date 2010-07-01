World Cup delivered to big screens in 3-D in South Korea

Ericsson has supplied South Korean multiplex cinema chain CJ Golden Village (CGV) with compression solutions to enable CGV to show World Cup action in 3-D. Ericsson has supplied CGV with its EN8090 MPEG-4 AVC HD encoder and RX1290 receiver solutions, with video being distributed over an LG Telecom fiber network.



“This deployment by CGV marks a landmark for live event broadcasting in South Korea, with fans of the World Cup now able to experience the matches together in cinemas across the country in 3-D,” said Dario Choi, head of Asia-Pacific, Solution Area TV, Ericsson.