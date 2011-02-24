WMGM-TV Upgrades BroadView Traffic, Programming System



WMGM-TV, located in Linwood, N.J., and the only NBC affiliate in the state, has revamped its traffic and programming operations with an upgrade to its BroadView Software media management system.



“With BroadView, we are taking a significant step forward in realizing tremendous advantages over our old methods,” said J. Roger Powe III, WMGM-TV’s general sales manager. “WMGM NBC40 has a long history of success in leveraging technology, and this puts us on the media forefront while fulfilling our promise of quality to both our viewers and advertisers.”



The upgrade will allow the station to better unify its programming, traffic, and sales divisions with the sharing of a common database. The BroadView Software package also interfaces with WMGM-TV’s Harris automation system to provide more efficient integration with its master control operations.



