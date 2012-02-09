Wireless Mic Antenna Possible Solution for UHF TV DAS



Finding antennas for indoor distributed antenna systems that can cover a wide frequency range with reasonable gain and attractive size is difficult. A press release from Fractal Antenna Systems last week alerted me to a new antenna that I hadn't considered before--one designed to pick up wireless microphones.



It turns out the CLAIR CF 1090 from Clair Global, designed in partnership with Fractal Antenna Systems, works from 470-928 MHz with a VSWR of less than 1.75:1, has circular polarization, 6 dBi gain, handles up to 40 Watts, and has a profile of only 15 x 15 x 2.7-inches. Its half-power beam width is 90 degrees.



Although the antenna isn't useful on VHF TV channels (which, by the way, are used by wireless microphones, so Clair Global might want to consider a VHF model), the thin package and wide bandwidth and gain could make it attractive for new indoor distributed antenna systems (DAS) systems that need to include UHF DTV for use with the new mobile DTV handsets and tablets.



"Antennas have become a big problem for live entertainment, sporting events, movie and TV shoots, houses of worship, and DAS type venues," said Nathan Cohen, Fractal Antenna Systems CEO. "The antennas are just too big or too weird looking. Not to mention that multiple antenna units are required to get the necessary coverage. We changed all that."





