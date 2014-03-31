WideOrbit Says 65 Radio and TV Stations Now Live on WO Traffic

SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit Inc., the leading provider of advertising management software for media companies, is pleased to announce that today, its implementation team will bring 65 radio and television stations live on WO Traffic, the company’s leading ad revenue management software. This marks a record number of stations that the team will bring live on WO Traffic in a single month.



In February 2001, WENY-TV, an ABC-affiliated television station in Elmira, New York, owned by Lilly Broadcasting, was the first station to deploy WO Traffic. At that time, there were 15 employees at WideOrbit, and nearly everyone spent time at the station over a 3-month period to help install the system, train users and take the station live. Arden Ten Broeck, product manager for WO Traffic at WideOrbit, was part of the team.



After the first installation at WENY-TV, it was 20 months before WideOrbit brought more than one station live in the same month. In fact, it took nearly four years after the founding of WideOrbit to bring WO Traffic live in more than 65 stations.



Today, more than 2,600 stations are live on WideOrbit Traffic systems, with the company’s larger media clients running WO Traffic across multiple properties, channels and media. Despite the fact that the WO Traffic software product has grown significantly since its first release and now features multiple modules and a broad set of integrations, WideOrbit’s implementation team will bring 65 radio and television stations that span 9 media groups and 18 markets live today. This achievement is the result of a 13-week go live process performed by a team that takes a client from first touch, through database creation, to off-site and on-site training, and finally to live launch and follow-up.



Canada’s Newcap Radio is doing a company-wide rollout of WO Traffic and WO Automation for Radio, WideOrbit’s industry-leading radio automation solution. The company’s Vancouver and Toronto markets have gone live on WO Traffic.



WideOrbit’s implementation team now consists of 46 employees for WO Traffic with an additional 16 specialists focused on other WideOrbit products. In 2014, there are already 327 station implementations planned for WO Traffic in 125 geographies.