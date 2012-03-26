WideOrbit Goes Mobile

Top: WO Mobile, Bottom: WO Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO: WO Mobile is a mobile platform from WideOrbit that allows stations to launch targeted mobile programs and campaigns. The stated goal: engaging consumers, increasing commercial value of ad inventory and driving revenue.



The offering supports SMS alerts, MMS videos, sweepstakes and mobile coupons. It integrates with WO Traffic for billing, invoicing and reporting.



“WO Mobile includes numerous texting campaign types to ensure maximum flexibility for meeting all texting needs and scenarios, including the very popular Text Alerts from standard RSS feeds,” the company states. “All campaign types can be tied to Orders within the WO Traffic system for invoicing and reporting. “



Also to be shown at NAB, WO Analytics is a turnkey “business intelligence solution” for broadcasters. It works with WO Traffic and uses dashboards to show trends and outliers “hidden in the mass of data within your systems.”



