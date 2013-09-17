WideOrbit Expands WO Cloud Hosting Service

SAN FRANCISCO—To accommodate the number of stations requesting hosted solutions, WideOrbit has increased the physical capacity of its WO Cloud hosting facility by 50 percent. In addition, the company has implemented a new dynamic route optimization network that uses a multi-provider Internet backbone to improve performance and reliability.



WideOrbit has offered hosting for both primary and disaster recovery systems to its clients for several years with their WideOrbit Traffic solutions and ancillary products on WO Cloud. WO Cloud enables clients to access WideOrbit solutions through a secure and monitored Internet environment without the need to purchase, set up and maintain the necessary hardware and software, the solution is reliable and scalable.



Broadcast and network clients currently using WO Cloud to host their WideOrbit systems include Entercom Communications, Gray Television, Lilly Broadcasting, New York Public Radio, Pelmorex Media, Radio One and ROOT Sports. Entercom is using WO Cloud to host more than 100 radio stations that span 23 markets.