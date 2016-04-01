Who Ya Gonna Call? Sony Develops Proton Pack

TOKYO—The engineers at Sony have had a breakthrough. Sony announced the development of the Proton Pack is equipped with a state-of-the-art, miniaturized superconducting synchrotron, which accelerates injected protons from a hydrogen plasma cell.



Sony said superconducting temperatures are maintained by a liquid helium reservoir, and an active cryocooler ensures that operational time vastly exceeds that available from a cryogen dewar alone. Adaptive beam-steering technology guides the proton beam to an ergonomic wand, which doubles as a beam-halo tuning cavity to provide maximum down-range accuracy. The backpack form factor allows built-in psychokinetic grounding to the user’s spinal column, eliminating spectral noise feedback loops.



In development for over 30 years, the Proton Pack benefits from the newest innovations from Sony Corp. products. Weighing 6.66 kilograms/14.68 pounds, the Proton Pack incorporates the same Stamina mode featured in Sony Mobile Communications’ latest Xperia

smartphones, allowing its user to keep the battery going longer.



The Proton Pack integrates the same super slow motion capture capability as Sony’s Cyber-shot RX series premium compact cameras, allowing users to capture the matter in 960 fps high frame rates and accurately record the movement of its target. Its embedded Sony 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector allows users to view captured matter in real time.



Near Field Communications technology will make it possible to connect the Proton Pack wirelessly to other Sony products such as Bravia televisions and Xperia smartphones to view, forward, and share entities, redefining the terms image capture and screen grab. The Proton Pack is water and slime-proof.





Engineers at Sony Corp. developed the 2016 Proton Pack in collaboration with nuclear engineer and munitions expert Dr. Jillian Holtzmann.



Sony President and CEO Kazuo Hirai said, “The perfection of the Proton Pack, long a dream of the world’s greatest engineers since first pioneered by Dr. Egon Spengler of Columbia University, is an example of Sony’s relentless pursuit of innovation. It absolutely delivers the wow factor that is so important to our company mission.”



The Proton Pack will appear in the U.S. on July 15, 2016. Yeah. That’s the ticket.



