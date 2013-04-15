When it comes to good 3-D, the eyes have it, literally

For the last few years, stereoscopic 3-D presentation has been touted by advocates as the next big wave in entertainment.

After the remarkable success of James Cameron’s 2009 3-D blockbuster “Avatar,” studios, standards bodies, consumer electronics manufacturers, producers and countless others clamored to offer their own unique 3-D solutions to satisfy what they saw as a growing consumer appetite for the for stereoscopic entertainment.

At the 2013 NAB Show, Barry Sandrew, founder of Legend3D, a leading digital media company specializing in the conversion of 2-D content into 3-D, offered his own insights about 3-D conversion during a session entitled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 3-D Films.”

In this interview conducted at last week’s NAB Show, Sandrew lays out the differences between good and bad conversion and offers a surprising reason for conversions that are downright ugly.