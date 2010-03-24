WGHP Purchases JVC HD Cameras



WGHP television, located in High Point, N.C., and the Fox affiliate for the Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem market, has purchased 16 JVC high-definition cameras for its operations.



The GY-HM700ULL LoLux cameras will be used to expand WGHP-TV’s widescreen news coverage, which was initiated last September, and to eventually take it to full high-definition coverage. Two of the new cameras are equipped with Canon 20x zoom lenses, and the others are fitted with Canon 14x zoom units.



WGHP is owned and operated by Local TV LLC.



