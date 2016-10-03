WGBH Using JE Caddie for Bidirectional Remote Signal Transport
NILES, ILL.—Boston PBS station WGBH has a new remote studio at the Boston Public Library, and to help it deliver TV and radio signals to its main facility seven miles away, the station has acquired a fiber-transport caddie from Joseph Electronics. The custom transporter caddie allows WGBH to send bidirectional signals between the remote studio and main facility, including A/V, ancillary and data signals.
According to Emeric Feldmar, WGBH’s director of engineering, traditional microwave methods were not possible, the station needed a custom solution. As a result, WGBH relied on JE to provide a caddie that has full-duplex connectivity that allows operators to manage four cameras with full robotic control; two separate Gigabit Ethernet paths; return video and audio for PA, intercom, reference, and monitoring; GPIO; DMX lighting control; and all microphones for radio and television.
Joseph Electronics designs, manufactures and supplies custom fiber systems for broadcasters and system integrators.
