WGBH Using JE Caddie for Bidirectional Remote Signal Transport

NILES, ILL.—Boston PBS station WGBH has a new remote studio at the Boston Public Library, and to help it deliver TV and radio signals to its main facility seven miles away, the station has acquired a fiber-transport caddie from Joseph Electronics. The custom transporter caddie allows WGBH to send bidirectional signals between the remote studio and main facility, including A/V, ancillary and data signals.

According to Emeric Feldmar, WGBH’s director of engineering, traditional microwave methods were not possible, the station needed a custom solution. As a result, WGBH relied on JE to provide a caddie that has full-duplex connectivity that allows operators to manage four cameras with full robotic control; two separate Gigabit Ethernet paths; return video and audio for PA, intercom, reference, and monitoring; GPIO; DMX lighting control; and all microphones for radio and television.

