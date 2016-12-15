WGBH Expands Avid MediaCentral Platform Investment

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Boston’s WGBH is continuing its relationship with Avid, announcing that it has once again invested in new offerings for the Avid MediaCentral Platform in an effort to make its media assets more available to production teams. The updated system helped modernize WGHB’s local news operation and created a new workflow for its national debate series, “Point Taken,” per Avid’s press release.

The new integrated system powered by MediaCentral has put the entire WGBH staff on the same platform. Avid equipment that came with the station’s new implementation includes the Avid MediaCentral | UX, Avid iNEWS, Avid shared storage, Avid Media Composer and Avid AirSpeed.

Following the installation of the new workflow with WGBH’s “Point Taken,” the broadcaster also plans to roll out a similar workflow for its regional program “High School Quiz Show.”