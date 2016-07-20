WFFF Installs Bitcentral’s CORE:news
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Bitcentral has announced that it recently launched its CORE:news production suite at WFFF in Burlington, Vt. The Nexstar-owned station now has a complete news production, media management, collaboration and archiving system.
CORE:news is a modular news production platform that combines content discovery, capture, editing, playout, publishing, collaboration, asset management and archiving into a single workflow.
Utilizing the system, WFFF says it produces an average of 6.5 hours of news per day.
