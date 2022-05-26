WFAA Apologizes for Interrupting Jimmy Kimmel Monologue

DALLAS—The Gray Television-owned ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas has apologized for cutting off Jimmy Kimmel's gun control monologue on the deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

In response to the error, it has rebroadcast the segment and has posted the full monologue online for its viewers.

“WFAA extended its Wednesday 10 p.m. newscast for important coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” the station said in an online post. (opens in new tab) ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ aired immediately following our newscast. Unfortunately, the automated system that triggers commercials aired the first commercial break in error, interrupting Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue. The same technical error also impacted two commercial breaks later in the program, not just the one interrupting the monologue.”

The vice president and general manager of the station, Caroline Mungo also tweeted (opens in new tab) that the station would be airing the monologue in its entirety during its Daybreak and Midday show on Thursday.

Kimmel later tweeted (opens in new tab) that “I've known the staff at @wfaa personally and professionally for almost 20 years and believe this mistake was made unintentionally. Thanks for reposting and for correcting this error. Sending love to all my friends in Texas.”

The impassioned opening monologue, which brought Kimmel to tears, is available below: