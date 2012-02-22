WealthTV Commissions TV Pro Gear for 3D Flypak



GLENDALE, CALIF.: WealthTV 3D, the recently launched 24/7 3D network from WealthTV, commissioned the development of a 3D Flypak from TV Pro Gear. WealthTV 3D will use the Flypak for a multitude of live events in 2012, including the recently announced WBC Lightweight title fight featuring the undefeated Chris Howard taking on the undefeated Arash Usnamee, live from Atlanta.



The Flypak is built around a multitude of Sony PMW-TD300 3D cameras, the latest in shoulder-mount designed 3D camcorders. The PMW-TD300 allows more mobility and flexibility in the way an event can be shot with the same 3D effect and picture quality of beam-splitter and side-by-side rigs used today.



WealthTV 3D is now launched on 2.5 million Roku boxes across the United States, along with all Google TV enabled devices. Additional launches via conventional cable and connected devices are pending.



