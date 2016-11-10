WDRB-TV Moves Into New Studio With AutoScript Prompters

SHELTON, CONN.—In an effort to ease its daily news production, WDRB-TV in Louisville, Ky., constructed a second studio. New cameras, lenses, and pedestals were all acquired for the move, as were six Autoscript EPIC 19-inch teleprompters.

The EPIC combines an LED prompting screen with an integrated 19-inch full HD-SDI on-air monitor. The EPIC does not require an extra mounting bracket, allowing operators to utilize a camera’s full tilt.

The WDRB team also purchased Autoscript’s ClockPlus-E, which clips in front of the teleprompter and takes timecode data, tally status and power internally from the EPIC system as well as the TallyPlus.

WDRB-TV is the Fox-affiliate covering the Louisville metropolitan region.