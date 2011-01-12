WDRB Taps Utah HD Graphics for Election Returns



Utah Scientific has announced that Louisville, Ky.’s WDRB television went on line with a new Utah GS-4000 graphics station just in time to provide high-definition election-night graphics for more than 80 political contests.



“For our elections, the new Utah Scientific graphics station rocked,” said David Callan, WDRB’s director of production. “We were down to the wire when we took delivery, but within three days, we had developed a working display. As we go forward using more intensive HD graphics, we're confident the GS-4000 is going to give us just what we need. In fact, we were so impressed, we bought two--the second for our sister station, WMYO.”



The installation of the GS-4000 system followed on previous WDRB high-definition upgrades, including cameras to satellite trucks. The new graphics station was configured to display updated results of major races every 90 seconds, and to provide updated tallies in smaller races in 10 minute intervals.



WDRB is the Fox television affiliate for the Louisville market, and is owned by Block Communications.



