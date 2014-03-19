WDBJ Upgrades Newsgathering to HD With Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE. —Schurz Communications-owned CBS affiliate WDBJ in Roanoke, Va., is upgrading its existing Aurora system from Grass Valley to GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools and Edius 7 multiformat nonlinear editing software for enhanced production and full HD news delivery.



WDBJ produces six daily newscasts that deliver breaking news and weather updates, as well as locally produced sports programs for viewers across Virginia. With the help of Grass Valley partner Digital Video Group, the new HD system was first demoed and then configured to WDBJ’s specifications.



“GV Stratus will allow us to optimize our workflows and offers collaborative working capabilities so that we can proceed in a truly nonlinear fashion,” WDBJ’s Director of Engineering and IT Alan Novitsky. “And Edius gives us greater speed and better functionality during the editing process.”



GV Stratus supports the content creation and distribution lifecycle through a common graphical user interface model. With GV Stratus, WDBJ is now equipped with an efficient set of tools for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout.



All of the station’s archived content, proxy files and metadata will be moved from an existing Aurora system to its new GV Stratus system, giving it a smooth transition to a newer state-of-the-art news production system without losing pre-existing content. GV Stratus also combines with Edius providing powerful and seamless real-time editing functionality for staff. In combination with its existing K2 Summit media server, WDBJ will be able to employ several open standards for an expandable foundation for new applications and workflows.