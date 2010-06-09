WCCB Adding Mobile DTV With Grass Valley Gear



WCCB, the Fox affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. is implementing Mobile DTV service with a Grass Valley A/153-compliant equipment package. Grass Valley will be integrating and commissioning the system at the station.



“We’ve always used Thomson transmission equipment because it is reliable, affordable, and easy to maintain with excellent service and support,” said Bob Davis, WCCB’s director of engineering. “We’re looking to support the next wave of viewers watching our programs on portable devices and by upgrading our transmitter with Mobile DTV equipment from Grass Valley; we are now able to do that quickly and cost-effectively.”



Equipment being added includes a ViBE mobile TV encoder, a Jade server for generating an electronic service guide, and a NetProcessor 9030 for ATSC pre-processing. The station’s Thomson DXC transmitter will receive an exciter upgrade as part of the implementation.



