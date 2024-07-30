WAVE-TV Leverages Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos To Enhance NextGen TV Derby Coverage
A new white paper examines how WAVE-TV used Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in its Kentucky Derby coverage
The Louisville, Ky., Gray Television station executed an intelligent plan to promote NextGen TV, showing viewers how enhancements like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio boost viewing pleasure, all centered on the Kentucky Derby.
On-air promos, online education and a NextGen TV giveaway done together with a local retailer proved a success, spiking local 3.0 viewership and laying the foundation for continued NextGen Broadcast gains.
This case study examines:
- How WAVE-TV leveraged its Kentucky Derby lead up and coverage to promote the benefits of NextGen TV.
- How Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos fit the plan.
- Why partnering with a local electronics retailer proved invaluable.
Download the case study here.
