Waterman Broadcasting Stations select 360 Systems’ servers

Waterman Broadcasting Stations, operators of the ABC and NBC affiliate stations in the Fort Myers/Naples, FL, market, has acquired eight 360 Systems Image Server 2000s to complement their primary systems and to handle syndicated programming.

The heavy recording load and fast turnaround demands at NBC-2, NBC-29 and ABC7 led to the recent purchase of four additional MAXX-1200 HD servers.

Each 360 Systems server has an input from the facility router and has output “one” fed to an Evertz MVP input for EE or playback monitoring. Each server has output “two” fed to the router and can be played to air or otherwise distributed throughout the facility. Both NBC-2 and 29 and ABC7 have the ability to use any server through Avocent KVM switching and the server browser interface.

The 360 Systems servers, both SD and HD models, have been reliable as a primary and a backup source for syndicated recordings, the station said. As a result, the broadcaster rarely uses its legacy Beta machines, and almost all recordings are done on the 360 Systems servers. The servers are easily interfaced with the station’s Crispin automation and provide a cost-effective way to complement the broadcaster’s Omneon system.