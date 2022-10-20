Warner Bros., Eluvio Unveil `The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring’ Web3 Movie Experience

BURBANK, Calif.—Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) has announced that it is working with content blockchain pioneer Eluvio to launch the WB Movieverse and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Version) Web3 Movie Experience.

The Web3 Movie Experience, which is available for preview at https://web3.wb.com and opening for purchase on October 21, is the first major studio film being released as a Digital Movie NFT (which includes the entire film in 4K HD), and full multimedia experience.

The launch of the “WB Movieverse” also is the first of a series of Web3 movie offerings from Warner Bros., the companies said.

“Fans of The Lord of the Rings can now acquire, participate, and trade in an epic living media experience that will undoubtedly surprise and delight them,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. “It’s truly designed for a mass consumer audience, not just Web3 enthusiasts, which is why it should, and does, feel so remarkable and engaging. At the same time, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is setting a new bar for innovation in the distribution of home movies by demonstrating the potential of Web3 for consumer engagement, digital supply chain transformation, and new business opportunities.”

The first-of-its-kind Web3 entertainment offering from WBHE, The Lord of the Rings: The Followship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience is a multimedia living NFT that allows fans to engage with the film through 2 dynamic menu experience options –The Mystery Edition and The Epic Edition, the studio said.

Both allow owners to watch the extended version of the film in 4K UHD, access more than 8 hours of special features, view image galleries, discover hidden AR collectibles, and explore themed navigation menus based on iconic locations from the beloved film, as well as own and trade the experience in a community marketplace.

The Mystery Edition includes a surprise interactive location-based navigation menu from one of three film locations (The Shire, Rivendell, Mines of Moria), location-specific key art, the extended edition of the film "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring", over 8 hours of special features, image galleries specific to the location assigned, and hidden AR collectibles.

The Epic Edition includes all three location-based navigation menus, along with all the features of the Mystery Edition. The Epic edition also includes additional image galleries not included with the Mystery Edition.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience is built on Eluvio’s solutions and technologies for content blockchain and Web3 experiences.

The Eluvio Content Blockchain enables Web3 native media experiences, allowing publishers and fans to directly enjoy and monetize shows, films, concerts, digital albums, digital collectibles, interactive and metaverse experiences, and more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Digital Movie NFT will be released on October 21, exclusively at https://web3.wb.com. A limited quantity will be made available while supplies last and will be available for purchase by credit card or crypto currency. The Mystery Edition will be available for purchase for $30, and the Epic Edition will be available for purchase for $100.