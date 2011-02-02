VSN deploys newsroom technology at Syrian national TV

Syrian national TV channel ORTAS will soon be launching a new 24-hour news channel powered by VSN infrastructure. The broadcaster is moving its headquarters to a new location in Damascus with two studio sets for news production.

The VSN system includes scheduled ingest, MAM, 33 journalist workstations, two two-channel studio playout systems and teleprompters. Remote reporters will use vsnIPTransfer to link back to ORTAS.

The channel is using vsncg+ for graphics creation. Newscasts will be aired from VMax video servers in a redundant configuration under control of vsnmulticom automation. The station archive will use an LTO-4 robotic tape library managed by vsnarchive.