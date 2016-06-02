Volicon Observer Deployed by Brazil’s TV Bahia

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Volicon is taking up residence in the Brazilian state of Bahia, as the company announced that TV Bahia has deployed the Volicon Observer across six of its stations. The digital video monitoring and logging system will be used for recording of TV Bahia broadcasts, ad verification and content repurposing for web and mobile distribution.

The content from TV Bahia that is captured by the Observer system is maintained on both main and backup servers. TV Bahia staff will be able to access recordings from all six station outputs through an intuitive browser-based interface that features tools for rapid searches, review and extraction of content.

Volicon is now a part of Verizon Digital Media Services.