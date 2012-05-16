Volicon at three station groups

Scripps Media is standardizing on the Volicon ObserverTS (transport stream) digital video monitoring and logging system across all 13 of its stations. Each Scripps Media station will use an Observer system for CALM Act compliance, ad verification, quality of experience (QoE), NAVE monitoring and ratings analysis. E.W. Scripps headquarters in Cincinnati, OH, will leverage the Volicon systems for centralized monitoring, giving company executives the ability to monitor news, programming, graphics and general performance of all stations from multiple large-screen displays.



Raycom Media is upgrading its Observerdigital video monitoring and logging system deployment so that all 48 of the group's stations can employ the Observer not only for monitoring, compliance and ad verification, but also for new applications including competitive analysis, loudness monitoring and NAVE monitoring. At the same time, senior group executives and consultants will continue to use a central Observer server to access live and recorded feeds from a total of 158 stations, including their own stations and competitors.



Volicon also announced that Communications Corporation of America (CCA) has deployed its Observer digital video monitoring and logging system to facilitate fast, easy production of website content at the 25 broadcast channels it operates. The leading medium-market broadcast and digital media company has configured four Observer systems to ingest all stations' production feeds and subsequently enable news anchors, producers, and reporters to clip and automatically convert video for Web delivery.